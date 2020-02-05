I-80 shutdown of westbound lanes set for 11am today

MONTOURSVILLE – Look for a scheduled shutdown and delays on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County today (Wednesday).

PennDOT says the westbound lanes are where they are cleaning up from a previous accident, doing ‘soil remediation’ and that will require a shutdown. PennDOT says drivers at milemarker 202 will see a westbound shutdown for about 30-minutes while the contractor moves equipment across the roadway.

The department says the shutdown is expected to take place at approximately 11:00 AM today. Motorists are advised to use caution, expect delays, and be patient during the shutdown of I-80 today, for 30-minutes, at milemarker 202, around 11am.