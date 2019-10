DANVILLE – A highway restoration project that’s caused many traffic backups on I-80 through the Valley is moving into Montour County this week. PennDOT tells us work will take place on I-80 east between the Limestoneville exit (exit 215) and the Danville exit (exit 224).

The project began Sunday night, with crews closing the right lane. PennDOT says traffic will be restored to two lanes by 9 a.m. Friday. More delays are expected.