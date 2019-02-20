UPDATE: I-80 east in Bloomsburg now open after accident

UPDATE: Traffic is now slowly getting by on I-80 east between the Buckhorn and Light Street exits after an accident closed that portion of the interstate earlier Wednesday morning. There is heavy traffic in Bloomsburg.

BLOOMSBURG – A motor vehicle accident has shut down a portion of I-80 east in the Bloomsburg area. Emergency communications say the accident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of mile marker 236, which is the Bloomsburg exit.

Two vehicles are involved, including a tractor-trailer and one injury has been reported so far. PennDOT says I-80 is closed between the Buckhorn and Light Street exits. Crews are on the scene and are working to open one lane of traffic.