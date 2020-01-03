ROAD CLOSED I-80 East blocked by tractor-trailer/car fire at 220

DANVILLE — Eastbound Interstate 80 is blocked in Montour County at the scene of a tractor-trailer and car collision and fire. The blockage is at mile market 220, so eastbound traffic is being detoured off exit 215 (Limestoneville) and is getting back on the interstate at exit 224 (Danville). PennDOT and volunteers are detouring traffic. PennDOT says traffic is being detoured at the Route 254 Exit (Limestoneville) to Route 54. Motorists can re-enter the interstate in Danville.

East Central Emergency Network, which is the combined Columbia/Montour 9-1-1, tells us the 3:20am incident involved a truck and a car, the tractor trailer is blocking the eastbound lane, both vehicles caught fire after a collision. Clean-up and investigation is expected to take hours, and the road could reopen by approximately 9am.

Several people were injured and estimates were, that the injuries were not life threatening. No hazardous materials were involved according to reports from the scene, in Montour County.