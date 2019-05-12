I-180 delays in Lycoming County

MONTOURSVILLE – Motorists can expect long-term lane restrictions on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. Beginning this week, the passing lane of I-180 will be closed in both directions from approximately a half mile west of the Lycoming Mall Interchange to the Pennsdale Interchange.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone. It is part of an 8.6 mile resurfacing project on I-180 from Cemetery Road in Fairfield Township to the Muncy Creek bridge in Muncy Creek Township.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall.