Hundreds turn out to strike against Climate Change

LEWISBURG – Millions of people around the world skipped school and work on Friday to participate in the global climate strike to encourage immediate action on climate issues. Here in The Valley hundreds of people headed to Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg to protest against climate change and to have their voices heard on the subject.

Adults and students ranging from elementary to high school age spoke to an attentive crowd of over 400 people. Lewisburg Middle School student Wesley Jacobs read a poem entitled “Earthrise” by Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman that states, “Climate change is the single greatest challenge of our time, of this, you’re certainly aware. It’s saddening, but I cannot spare you from knowing an inconvenient fact, because it’s getting the facts straight that gets us to act and not to wait.”

A high school student from Lewisburg reflects on a trip in the New Hampshire woods that told her why this strike is important “It has brought me to tears to think that in just a few decades people will not be able to feel grounded and at home with the earth like I have. That’s one of those moments in my life where I felt like I truly knew the experience I was having. The earth is my home, it’s all of our homes, and we need to protect it.”

Another student from Lewisburg high school gave an impassioned speech, “These leaders aren’t making the changes that are needed for our planet. But our earth is bleeding and we are the ones holding the weapons. Some of us have laid them down but leaders won’t show mercy. We’re here to let it to be known that we want a future and we shouldn’t be paying for your greed.”

The event was filled with many speakers including Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner who read a proclamation.