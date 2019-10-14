Hundreds of bicycle riders converge on Lewisburg for unPAved event

LEWISBURG – 800 mountain bikers and off road riders were in Lewisburg over the weekend of the second annual ‘unPAved of the Susquehanna River Valley’ event. The rides were 30-miles, 54, 90 or 120 miles and all 800 slots were sold out.

Centered at The Miller Center, the ride began Sunday morning and continued all day, into the evening. Organizer, promoter and co-founder Mike Kuhns told us, it is unique because this region is so welcoming, “Neither of us has run into a situation quite like what we find here where the community is just such a part of the event and so supportive of it and so excited about it and then that resonates though the people who come in, and there’s this, wonderful sort of circle that begins to happen.”

Kuhns said it’s easy to see why the riders signed up and sold out the race quickly, the beautiful vistas, mountains, changing leaves and fabulous welcome. As for who is in the race, “It’s everybody. It’s literally a cross section of people. There are people here who are the fastest in the country, and there are people here who are out for a beautify ride in the countryside.”

At The Miller Center visitors could see the riders, numerous vendors and other family friend activities and interact with the rider’s and organizer support teams.