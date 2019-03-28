Hundreds of bees dead after bear incident at SU

SELINSGROVE – Hundreds of bees died after a black bear damaged one of three beehives on the campus of Susquehanna University. We told you earlier the incident occurred last weekend outside the Center for Earth and Environmental Research. SU officials said the damaged hive was pulled apart and dragged about 50 feet.

Derek Straub is an Associate Professor in SU’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, “They lost a fair number of bees because they were knocked over overnight and there had been a number of bees up in the feeder, which is in the top of the hive, that got knocked over, and there weren’t enough bees in there to stay warm so they all died…so probably a couple hundred.”

Straub says according to the state game commission, the bear has not been caught and the trap was moved to a different location. Straub says the trap could be pulled by the game commission if there’s evidence the bear won’t return.

Luckily, Straub says the incident happened in the spring, rather than the winter, “If you have enough to make it through to when it warms up and the queen starts laying again, she can lay a thousand eggs or more a day, so she can ramp up production pretty quickly and they can crank out a whole bunch of new bees. Had this happened in the middle of winter, they may not have been enough to stay warm, because they cluster in the winter.”

Straub also says the queen bee in each hive are still in the hives, or else the hives would’ve broken up. He says the university has been trying to purchase an electric bear fence to protect the hives, but never had the money until recently, “It was on our list of things to do, but the fact that we did get visited by a bear kind of accelerated our time scale here and so now we’re working to get the bear fence up, hopefully this coming weekend.”

All three hives are still with university bee mentor Lloyd Knouse of Richfield until the fence is assembled.