Hundreds protest in PA: AP Penna. Headlines and Sports

AP PA Headlines 5/31/20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to protest the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, but the peaceful demonstrations later turned violent with cars set ablaze and other property damage, and Philadelphia police announced an 8 p.m. curfew in the city. A crowd estimated by police as numbering 500 people gathered at Philadelphia’s City Hall, then marched through Center City to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday. Crowds also gathered Saturday afternoon for a march in downtown Pittsburgh. In both cities, vehicles could be seen on fire and other property damage occurred.

LANSFORD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her young daughter were killed in their Carbon County home earlier this week, and the girl’s father was also found dead of a gunshot wound. The Carbon County coroner said Saturday that Marc Lerario, 34-year-old Ashley Belson and their 9-year-old daughter Ava Lerario all died of gunshot wounds to the head.

The three were found dead Tuesday afternoon in the Lansford residence. Coroner Robert Miller said the female victims’ deaths were ruled homicides, while the manner of death of the man remains under investigation. Authorities said earlier that two male children also in the home were taken for medical treatment.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (AP) — Mennonites in Pennsylvania’s Lancaster County followed the state’s stay at home orders and guidelines against gathering in houses of worship during the coronavirus pandemic. Some modern Mennonite orders have adapted to the limitations by using video conferencing for their Sunday services.

Others used conference calls. But the Old Order Stauffer Mennonites shun technology and they were unable to meet as a group for nearly two months. This was the first time that their service was interrupted in more than 100 years. They recently decided to gather for in-person worship. One of them says: “Human health is important. But ultimately, spiritual health is more important.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will lift most of his pandemic restrictions in an additional 16 counties that are home to nearly 3 million people across western and central Pennsylvania. Much of the Pittsburgh area is among the released places his office announced Friday. The counties are Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland. They will move next Friday to the so-called “green” phase. It has the fewest restrictions in the governor’s stoplight-colored three-phase reopening plan. That leaves nearly 6 million people in hard-hit southeastern Pennsylvania under Wolf’s tightest orders for another week. They include staying at home.

Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Major League Baseball wants to ban mascots should the sport resume this season. There is a blueprint MLB could follow that explains why mascots fit in barren ballparks. Mascots remained a staple of baseball games in Taiwan and South Korea. China’s baseball league barred spectators over concerns of spreading the new coronavirus in a crowded space, but the league decided it was safe to let in cheerleaders and costumed mascots. MLB mascots kept busy during quarantine. Mr. Met cleaned windows. Wally the Green Monster recorded virtual messages for charity. Dave Raymond is a former Phillie Phanatic mascot and now a mascot consultant. He says every mascot is “essential because of its ”ability to connect and distract with fun.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander David Price will give $1,000 each to 220 of the team’s minor leaguers as a goodwill gesture, according to a club spokesman. Price has yet to play a regular-season game for the Dodgers because the start of the season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. He was acquired in a February trade with the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old left-hander is on a $217 million, seven-year contract that runs through 2021.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a former Syracuse Orange teammate who has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for treatment costs. Pat Killorin created the Friends of Floyd page last Sunday to help raise money for costs associated with curing what he calls “a treatable but aggressive form of cancer.” Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse from 1964-66 and was selected sixth overall in the 1967 combined AFL-NFL draft by the Denver Broncos.

UNDATED (AP) — United States Tennis Association officials continue to work on plans to hold the U.S. Open as scheduled. Among the possibilities are charter flights to ferry players and limited entourages from Europe, South America and the Middle East to New York. There could be negative COVID-19 tests before traveling, centralized housing and daily temperature checks. USTA chief executive for professional tennis Stacey Allaster tells The Associated Press that all plans remain fluid, and no decisions have been made.

UNDATED (AP) — The English Premier League has been given government approval to press ahead with its June 17 restart, although players will have to stay apart during goal celebrations and disputes to maintain social distancing. Further details of the league’s plans for dealing with coronavirus cases have been disclosed with clubs likely to have to play even if they only have 15 fit squad members. The league says there have been no positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 testing.

UNDATED (AP) — A former sports minister in France says the government was too hasty in calling off soccer leagues this season. Patrick Kanner thinks the leagues were pressured into canceling, saying in a French radio interview that they weren’t given any choice and could have possibly resumed play in June. France is the only one of Europe’s five major soccer leagues to cancel its season.

