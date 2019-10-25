Humphreys Center’s unique approach to breast cancer

LEWISBURG – We’re ‘Painting the Valley Pink’ with more information about breast cancer treatment. Michele Heimbach, Patient Navigator at the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health joined WKOK Sunrise to allay some fears for women who know they may face the reality of breast cancer, “We have a comprehensive center with dedicated breast surgeons and staff. We make sure that we have the most innovative imaging and technology available.”

The center also focuses on quick turnaround for test results and appointments so patients are not waiting for answers, “We have on-site radiologists to read results so we can have a quick turn-around for concerning results. We don’t want our patients to have to sit and wait.”

