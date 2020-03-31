How Valley county commissioners are holding public meetings during COVID-19

UNDATED – The Valley’s county commissioners are having to get creative to continue holding public meetings while adhering to social distancing guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northumberland County Commissioners are now livestreaming public meetings via Zoom, beginning with next Tuesday’s monthly meeting. That link can be found on the county’s website. This month’s prison board meeting has been cancelled.

Montour County Commissioners are also conducting virtual public meetings via visual and telephonically, and that information is available on their website as well.

It is a virtual setting for Union County as well.

Snyder County however, is conducting public meetings outside at its county office’s portico. The public is invited to attend, but must follow the six-feet social distancing guideline.