How are state police enforcing Gov’s stay-at-home order?

State police explain their enforcement during COVID-19 stay-at-home order

HARRISBURG –State police in Pennsylvania are not actively enforcing the Governor’s stay-at-home order the same as some other states may be doing. Lieutenant Colonel Scott Price is the deputy commissioner of operations for the state police and said, “In Pennsylvania, troopers don’t stop cars simply to determine what someone’s reason might be for traveling.”

Price explained, “As time goes on, now that we have that consistent basis and there is a statewide order, we will be continuing to encourage compliance, but the intent is, if folks don’t comply, then we will begin issuing more citations and enforcing the violations.”

Price said their troopers are wearing masks to protect themselves during traffic stops. “We have N-95 masks out in the field. Basically our guidance says the N-95 masks are to protect our troopers from inhaling exhaled droplets and so forth. So we have those out there in the instances where our troopers may need to come in contact with someone who is positive.”

He added that they are working with the public to listen and understand their needs, “We understand that this is a time of unprecedented stress for people. Pennsylvania state police has always taken the approach that our community relations and developing those community relations and ties with the community benefit our law enforcement’s mission.”

Price said if citations are issued for not following the guidelines put in place by Governor Wolf, residents need to understand their commitment is to public safety during the ongoing public health emergency.