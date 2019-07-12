Housing complex awarded $2 million in funding

HARRISBURG – Two million in housing money is coming to The Valley. A lot of state funding is heading for a Valley housing complex. According to State Senator John Gordner (R-27, Berwick), and State Representative Kurt Masser (R-107, Elysburg), the Housing Development Corporation of Northumberland County has been awarded a combined $2 million in grant money.

The state lawmakers say the HDC will get a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit allocation of just over $1, 500,000.00 through the PA Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund. The HDC is also receiving $500,000 through the PennHOMES program by the PA Housing Finance Agency.

Funding will be used for the construction of a 36-unit senior apartment building, called Mountainside Estates, in Coal Township. The lawmakers say the building is currently a blighted, vacant property. Mountainside Estates will consist of one and two-bedroom apartments, with some of unit’s handicap accessible. The project also includes an outdoor community space, which will allow the facility to host community events.