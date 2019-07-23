UPDATE: House fire reported in Perry Twp, Snyder County

PORT TREVORTON – Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Perry Township, Snyder County. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the fire was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home at 10097 Route 35 in the Port Trevorton area. According to CSR 911, the blaze was reportedly out of control upon firefighters arrival. No injuries have been reported and no one was home at the time. Reports from the scene say the house is destroyed.

PennDOT has also closed Route 35 in the area of the fire, but the road is expected to be open soon. Volunteer fire departments from Mount Pleasant Mills, Middleburg, Richfield, Freeburg, Liverpool, and Port Trevorton have responded.