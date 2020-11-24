Update: House fire quickly put out in East Buffalo Township

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP – Multiple volunteer fire crews quickly put out a fully involved house fire in East Buffalo Township, Union County Tuesday afternoon. According to Assistant Chief, Ronald “JR” Young with the William Cameron Engine Company, the blaze was first reported around 12:30 p.m. at 317 Fisher Avenue. Fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived on the scene and the home sustained heavy damages to the upper floor and attic areas.

Young says no injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire. The cause is still under investigation. A cat in the home was reported to be trapped for a time, but Young says the pet was safely reunited with its family.