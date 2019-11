SHAMOKIN – The Northumberland County Coroner has now been called to scene of a house fire in Shamokin. According to the Northumberland County Fire Wire, the fire was first reported with entrapment around 6:30 a.m. The fire was reported at 130 East Dewart Street.

Northumberland County Communications says no other injuries have been reported and the fire has been extinguished. County communications says roads are closed around the area. We’re working to gather more details.