House fire in Rush Township early Monday morning

RIVERSIDE – Firefighters had to battle through the weekend snow fall when responding to a house fire in eastern Northumberland County early Monday morning. Montour/Columbia 911 tells us the fire was first reported just before 12:30 a.m. Monday at home at 14 Gravel Lane in Rush Township.

The 911 center says the homeowner first reported the fire, and it was fully involved when volunteer firefighters arrived on scene. No injuries were reported. The extent of damage is not known. Volunteers from Danville, Mahoning Township, Riverside, Elysburg, and Stonington Fire Departments responded.