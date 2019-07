NEW BERLIN – Volunteer firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in New Berlin Sunday evening. According to the Mifflinburg Hose Company, who was part of the response, the fire was first reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 300 block of Front Street.

Firefighters say smoke was first reported in the structure, but firefighters then found a working fire in the rear of the home. Crews were able to put out the fire in about an hour. No injuries have been reported.