House fire in Mifflinburg, Forest Hill Road shut down

MIFFLINBURG – Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in Mifflinburg and a road is shut down as a result. According to the Union County Fire Wire on Facebook, the blaze was first reported just after 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. A second alarm was called about five minutes later.

The fire wire says Forest Hill Road is shut down in the area of the fire. Volunteer firefighters from Mifflinburg, New Berlin, Milton, West End and Middleburg have responded. We’re working to gather more details.