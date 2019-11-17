House Discusses Minimum Wage Increases: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Discussions toward raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage for the first time since 2009 are heating up, in part to get Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to abandon an effort to extend overtime pay eligibility to thousands of workers. Leaders of the Senate’s Republican majority said Friday that negotiators must compromise for a bill to pass the chamber.

Any bill would still have to pass the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Being discussed is an increase from the $7.25 federal minimum to around $9.50 an hour in steps over 18 months or so, more modest than what Wolf proposed in January. Negotiators are up against a Thursday deadline, when a state rule-making board is voting on Wolf’s overtime regulation. The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry is pushing a minimum wage increase in exchange for Wolf dropping the overtime regulation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Officials have suspended a middle school teacher in Pennsylvania while authorities investigate if the teacher told his class that he wished he could shoot a person to have quiet in his class. Harrisburg School District chief operating officer Chris Celmer posted a letter to parents and staff on Thursday saying the district is extremely concerned by “what appears to be highly inappropriate and inexcusable judgment” on the part of the seventh grade teacher.

The teacher was at Camp Curtin Academy when the comment was made Wednesday. In a recording posted online, a person identified as the teacher is heard saying he used to tell his students he wished he could shoot one person and that person would be the first who wouldn’t stop talking. The person then said he’s not allowed to do that. The teacher’s name was not released.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An American Airlines flight was forced to land at Pittsburgh International Airport due to a mechanical issue. The airline says Flight 2244 had departed around 7:30 a.m. Saturday from Chicago and was bound for Washington with 72 passengers and six crew members aboard. The Boeing 737-800 landed in Pittsburgh at 9:30 a.m. without incident and soon taxied to a gate. No injuries were reported in the incident, and there was no disruption to air traffic in Pittsburgh.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A large study finds that people with stable heart disease from clogged arteries may have less chest pain if they get a procedure to improve blood flow rather than just giving medicines a chance to help, but it won’t cut their risk of having a heart attack or dying over the next few years. The results were released Saturday at a conference in Philadelphia. They suggest thousands of costly stent procedures and bypass operations each year are unnecessary or premature for people with stable disease.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Andrew offered a detailed rebuttal Saturday to claims he had sex with a woman who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, providing an alibi for one of the alleged encounters and questioning the authenticity of a well-known photograph that shows him posing with the woman. In a rare interview with BBC Newsnight, Andrew categorically denied having sex with the woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, saying, “It didn’t happen.”

He said he has “no recollection” of ever meeting her and told an interviewer there are “a number of things that are wrong” about Giuffre’s account. Giuffre has said Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17. She says Epstein flew her around the world on his private planes to have sex with powerful men, and that she had sexual encounters with Andrew in London and New York and in the U.S. Virgin Islands. “I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened,” Andrew said.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Sunday

NFL Football: Chicago at LA Rams 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NFL Football: Patriots at Eagles 3pm on Eagle 107

Monday

NFL Football: Kansas City at LA Chargers in Mexico City 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

Tuesday

Penn State Basketball: Bucknell at PSU 6pm on WKOK, WKOK.com, Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Saturday’s High School Football Scores

Muncy 49, Millersburg 0

Southern Columbia 49, Mount Carmel 0

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Brooklyn 117 Chicago 111

Final Milwaukee 102 Indiana 83

Final Charlotte 103 New York 102

Final Miami 109 New Orleans 94

Final Houston 125 Minnesota 105

Final Dallas 110 Toronto 102

Final Portland 121 San Antonio 116

Final L.A. Clippers 150 Atlanta 101

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Carolina 4 Minnesota 3

Final Arizona 3 Calgary 0

Final OT Dallas 5 Edmonton 4

Final Los Angeles 4 Vegas 3

Final Winnipeg 4 Tampa Bay 3

Final SO Washington 3 Boston 2

Final Buffalo 4 Ottawa 2

Final Florida 4 N-Y Rangers 3

Final OT New Jersey 4 Montreal 3

Final SO N-Y Islanders 4 Philadelphia 3

Final Pittsburgh 6 Toronto 1

Final Chicago 7 Nashville 2

Final Anaheim 4 St. Louis 1

Final OT Colorado 5 Vancouver 4

Final SO San Jose 4 Detroit 3

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (25)Oklahoma St. 31 Kansas 13

Final (14)Michigan 44 Michigan St. 10

Final (9)Penn St. 34 (24)Indiana 27

Final (15)Wisconsin 37 Nebraska 21

Final (11)Florida 23 Missouri 6

Final (4)Alabama 38 Mississippi St. 7

Final (16)Notre Dame 52 (21)Navy 20

Final (3)Clemson 52 Wake Forest 3

Final (18)Memphis 45 Houston 27

Final Iowa St. 23 (22)Texas 21

Final (2)Ohio St. 56 Rutgers 21

Final (5)Georgia 21 (13)Auburn 14

Final (23)Iowa 23 (7)Minnesota 19

Final (17)Cincinnati 20 South Florida 17

Final (1)LSU 58 Mississippi 37

Final (10)Oklahoma 34 (12)Baylor 31

Final (8)Utah 49 UCLA 3

Final (19)Boise St. 42 New Mexico 9

Final (6)Oregon 34 Arizona 6

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (7)Maryland 80 Oakland 50

Final (10)Villanova 78 Ohio 54

Final (9)Virginia 60 Columbia 42

Final (13)Memphis 102 Alcorn St. 56

Final (23)LSU 75 Nicholls 65

Final Tennessee 75 (20)Washington 62

Final (25)Colorado 71 San Diego 53

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia at Cleveland 3 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis 6 p.m.

Washington at Orlando 6 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans 7 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo at Chicago 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas 7 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Dallas at Detroit 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore 1 p.m.

N-Y Jets at Washington 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams 8:20 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

New Mexico St. at (19)Arizona 2 p.m.

(15)Florida at UConn 3 p.m.

(12)Seton Hall at Saint Louis 4 p.m.

NC Central at (4)Louisville 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at (14)Oregon 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at (18)Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8 p.m.

___

