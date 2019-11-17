Home
House Discusses Minimum Wage Increases: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

House Discusses Minimum Wage Increases: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

WKOK Staff | November 17, 2019 |

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Discussions toward raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage for the first time since 2009 are heating up, in part to get Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to abandon an effort to extend overtime pay eligibility to thousands of workers.  Leaders of the Senate’s Republican majority said Friday that negotiators must compromise for a bill to pass the chamber.

 

Any bill would still have to pass the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.  Being discussed is an increase from the $7.25 federal minimum to around $9.50 an hour in steps over 18 months or so, more modest than what Wolf proposed in January.  Negotiators are up against a Thursday deadline, when a state rule-making board is voting on Wolf’s overtime regulation. The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry is pushing a minimum wage increase in exchange for Wolf dropping the overtime regulation.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Officials have suspended a middle school teacher in Pennsylvania while authorities investigate if the teacher told his class that he wished he could shoot a person to have quiet in his class.  Harrisburg School District chief operating officer Chris Celmer posted a letter to parents and staff on Thursday saying the district is extremely concerned by “what appears to be highly inappropriate and inexcusable judgment” on the part of the seventh grade teacher.

 

The teacher was  at Camp Curtin Academy when the comment was made Wednesday.  In a recording posted online, a person identified as the teacher is heard saying he used to tell his students he wished he could shoot one person and that person would be the first who wouldn’t stop talking. The person then said he’s not allowed to do that.  The teacher’s name was not released.

 

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An American Airlines flight was forced to land at Pittsburgh International Airport due to a mechanical issue. The airline says Flight 2244 had departed around 7:30 a.m. Saturday from Chicago and was bound for Washington with 72 passengers and six crew members aboard. The Boeing 737-800 landed in Pittsburgh at 9:30 a.m. without incident and soon taxied to a gate. No injuries were reported in the incident, and there was no disruption to air traffic in Pittsburgh.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A large study finds that people with stable heart disease from clogged arteries may have less chest pain if they get a procedure to improve blood flow rather than just giving medicines a chance to help, but it won’t cut their risk of having a heart attack or dying over the next few years. The results were released Saturday at a conference in Philadelphia. They suggest thousands of costly stent procedures and bypass operations each year are unnecessary or premature for people with stable disease.

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Andrew offered a detailed rebuttal Saturday to claims he had sex with a woman who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, providing an alibi for one of the alleged encounters and questioning the authenticity of a well-known photograph that shows him posing with the woman.  In a rare interview with BBC Newsnight, Andrew categorically denied having sex with the woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, saying, “It didn’t happen.”

He said he has “no recollection” of ever meeting her and told an interviewer there are “a number of things that are wrong” about Giuffre’s account.  Giuffre has said Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17. She says Epstein flew her around the world on his private planes to have sex with powerful men, and that she had sexual encounters with Andrew in London and New York and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.  “I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened,” Andrew said.

 

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Andrew offered a detailed rebuttal Saturday to claims he had sex with a woman who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, providing an alibi for one of the alleged encounters and questioning the authenticity of a well-known photograph that shows him posing with the woman.  In a rare interview with BBC Newsnight, Andrew categorically denied having sex with the woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, saying, “It didn’t happen.”

 

He said he has “no recollection” of ever meeting her and told an interviewer there are “a number of things that are wrong” about Giuffre’s account.  Giuffre has said Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17. She says Epstein flew her around the world on his private planes to have sex with powerful men, and that she had sexual encounters with Andrew in London and New York and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.  “I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened,” Andrew said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

 

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

 

Sunday

  • NFL Football: Chicago at LA Rams 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK
  • NFL Football: Patriots at Eagles 3pm on Eagle 107

 

Monday

  • NFL Football: Kansas City at LA Chargers in Mexico City 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

 

Tuesday

  • Penn State Basketball: Bucknell at PSU 6pm on WKOK, WKOK.com, Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

 

Saturday’s High School Football Scores

 

Muncy 49, Millersburg 0

Southern Columbia 49, Mount Carmel 0

 

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Brooklyn         117      Chicago           111

Final    Milwaukee      102      Indiana            83

Final    Charlotte         103      New York       102

Final    Miami  109      New Orleans   94

Final    Houston          125      Minnesota       105

Final    Dallas  110      Toronto           102

Final    Portland          121      San Antonio    116

Final    L.A. Clippers  150      Atlanta            101

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT          Carolina           4          Minnesota       3

Final    Arizona           3          Calgary            0

Final OT          Dallas  5          Edmonton       4

Final    Los Angeles    4          Vegas  3

Final    Winnipeg         4          Tampa Bay      3

Final SO          Washington     3          Boston 2

Final    Buffalo            4          Ottawa            2

Final    Florida 4          N-Y Rangers   3

Final OT          New Jersey      4          Montreal          3

Final SO          N-Y Islanders 4          Philadelphia    3

Final    Pittsburgh        6          Toronto           1

Final    Chicago           7          Nashville         2

Final    Anaheim          4          St. Louis          1

Final OT          Colorado         5          Vancouver       4

Final SO          San Jose          4          Detroit 3

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final    (25)Oklahoma St.        31        Kansas 13

Final    (14)Michigan   44        Michigan St.    10

Final    (9)Penn St.      34        (24)Indiana     27

Final    (15)Wisconsin 37        Nebraska         21

Final    (11)Florida      23        Missouri          6

Final    (4)Alabama     38        Mississippi St. 7

Final    (16)Notre Dame          52        (21)Navy         20

Final    (3)Clemson      52        Wake Forest    3

Final    (18)Memphis   45        Houston          27

Final    Iowa St.          23        (22)Texas        21

Final    (2)Ohio St.      56        Rutgers            21

Final    (5)Georgia       21        (13)Auburn     14

Final    (23)Iowa         23        (7)Minnesota   19

Final    (17)Cincinnati 20        South Florida  17

Final    (1)LSU            58        Mississippi       37

Final    (10)Oklahoma 34        (12)Baylor       31

Final    (8)Utah            49        UCLA 3

Final    (19)Boise St.   42        New Mexico   9

Final    (6)Oregon        34        Arizona           6

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (7)Maryland    80        Oakland          50

Final    (10)Villanova  78        Ohio    54

Final    (9)Virginia       60        Columbia         42

Final    (13)Memphis   102      Alcorn St.        56

Final    (23)LSU          75        Nicholls           65

Final    Tennessee        75        (20)Washington          62

Final    (25)Colorado   71        San Diego       53

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia    at         Cleveland        3 p.m.

Boston at         Sacramento     3:30 p.m.

Denver            at         Memphis         6 p.m.

Washington     at         Orlando           6 p.m.

Golden State   at         New Orleans   7 p.m.

Atlanta            at         L.A. Lakers     9:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo            at         Chicago           7 p.m.

Calgary            at         Vegas  7 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Dallas  at         Detroit 1 p.m.

Jacksonville     at         Indianapolis    1 p.m.

Denver            at         Minnesota       1 p.m.

Houston          at         Baltimore        1 p.m.

N-Y Jets          at         Washington     1 p.m.

Atlanta            at         Carolina           1 p.m.

Buffalo            at         Miami  1 p.m.

New Orleans   at         Tampa Bay      1 p.m.

Arizona           at         San Francisco  4:05 p.m.

New England  at         Philadelphia    4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati        at         Oakland          4:25 p.m.

Chicago           at         L.A. Rams       8:20 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

New Mexico St.          at         (19)Arizona     2 p.m.

(15)Florida      at         UConn            3 p.m.

(12)Seton Hall at         Saint Louis      4 p.m.

NC Central      at         (4)Louisville    5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington          at         (14)Oregon      8 p.m.

Cal Poly          at         (18)Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8 p.m.

___

 

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff