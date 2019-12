SHAMOKIN – A house was heavily damaged and an unknown number of people displaced by a fire in Shamokin Tuesday night. Northumberland County Communications tells us the fire was reported just before 7 p.m. at a house at the intersection of South Seventh and West Willow Streets.

County communications says there were flames and smoke visible as the volunteer firefighters were dispatched. No injuries were reported and a cause of that Shamokin fire is unknown at this time.