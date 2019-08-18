House a total loss after fire in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN- A father and son are safe after a house fire destroyed their home in Shamokin Saturday morning. According to the Daily Item, 26-year-old Hunter May woke from sleep and quickly awakened his father, Jeff May, who was sleeping at the time. The Mays escaped unharmed.

The Daily Item reports firefighters had the fire under control before 5:45 a.m. and had it extinguished after 6 a.m.

The exterior of the roof collapsed and the home appears to be a total loss. Bruce Rogers, chief of the Shamokin Fire Bureau told the Daily Item that the house is completely gutted, and that he did not believe the fire’s origin to be suspicious.