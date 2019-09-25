Hotel tax will help keep Montour Preserve open 

DANVILLE – The future of the Montour Preserve is now in good shape thanks to a hotel tax that will soon be implemented in Montour County. Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren tells us the county’s hotel tax will increase from 3%-5% January 1. He says the county, along with Montour Area Recreation Commission, and the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, will sign a three-way memorandum of understanding at their October board meetings. Holdren says according to the agreement, additional revenue collected from the tax increase will be set aside for MARC’s use to maintain the preserve, Recreation Park, Hopewell Park, Robin’s Trail, North Branch Canal Trail, and any future outdoor recreation developed in Montour County. This means the preserve is no longer in danger of closing. The visitors bureau will also take some of the revenue to promote tourism in the county, and the county will get the difference.

Holdren says if the county had increased the hotel tax to 5% 10 years ago, the county would’ve generated an average of $167,000 in additional revenue. MARC needs between $175,000-and $200,000 in expenses per year to keep the preserve open. Holdren says the increase will now allow MARC to focus on program development. He says MARC Director Bob Stoudt is now working on getting a longer term lease for the preserve, which will also give investors confidence in expanding recreation in the county.

Holdren says two thirds of other counties across the state are already at 5%, which includes Union and Lycoming County. He says Union County implemented this type of tax about a year ago to help the Buffalo Valley Recreation Commission. Holdren says the tax increase shouldn’t affect hotel volumes either, after seeing Montour County hotels didn’t have vacancy increases, while Union County didn’t have any vacancy decreases because of the tax increase.