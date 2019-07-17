Hot temps in the Valley this weekend, flash flood watch too

SUNBURY – This week and into this weekend, the Valley will experience the hottest temperatures of the summer. AccuWeather says temperatures will be near 90 Wednesday and Thursday. This weekend, AccuWeather says temperatures will hit 94 Friday, 98 Saturday, and 92 Sunday.

PPL has some energy and money saving tips. Those include making sure drapes and shades are pulled down to block the hot sun, and setting your thermostat between 72 and 78 degrees. PPL also says minimize the use of heat-generating appliances like dishwashers, stoves, and washers and dryers. Incandescent light bulbs also produce heat, so switch to more efficient LED bulbs. PPL says ceiling fans are also economical, but use them only in occupied rooms.

The National Weather Service has also posted a Flash Flood Watch for Northumberland and Montour Counties from 2 p.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday.