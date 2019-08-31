Hospice of Evangelical celebrating 30 years, looking for volunteers

LEWISBURG – Hospice of Evangelical is celebrating their 30th anniversary, and its organizers say the volunteers have played a huge role in their success. The hospice celebrated its milestone anniversary in July, and they are hoping to keep growing with more volunteers.

Hospice of Evangelical Director Kay Holdren, “The volunteers are that component that actually go in and help the families with respite, so it really is a myriad of activities that volunteers can do.”

Some volunteer work includes music support, bringing in therapy pets, helping with office duties, and bereavement support. Holdren says volunteer training sessions are coming up for those who are interested, “We are doing a volunteer training September 10 and 11, its two day training. I would say if you can’t make that training but have an interest, to please call our office, and get information about volunteering.”

You can call the hospice office at 570-522-2550. Hear more from Holdren on the WKOK Podcast Page or visit WKOK on Apple Podcasts or Google Play and subscribe.