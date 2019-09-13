Honoring first responders and other heroes at Bucknell

LEWISBURG– A local college is creating some excitement over their first football game this weekend. Bucknell University is hosting the First Responder and Hero Appreciation Night at their home opener football game Saturday night. Associate Director of Athletics Todd Newcomb says they will honor “the first responders that do what they do for all of us, to keep us safe and also those who have served in our military or who are actively serving in our military.”

He added this is an opportunity to say thank you to those heroes Saturday night when Bucknell hosts Villanova. This will be the debut for a brand new coaching staff, lead by head coach Dave Cecchini. It will also be Youth Sports Night with free activities for kids starting at 3:00 p.m.