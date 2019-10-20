Home destroyed by fire this morning near Berwick

BRIAR CREEK — A home was destroyed by fire in Briar Creek, Columbia County this morning. County communications tells us that multiple crews responded to the fire on Ruckle Hill Road. The call came in just after 3:00 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

Rittenhouse Mill Road is currently shut down at the Rt. 11 and 93 intersections. County Communications says that Berwick, Lime Ridge, Mifflinville, Espy, and Summerhill departments are all on scene. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. We are working to gather more details.