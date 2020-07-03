Home damaged by fire in Shamokin Friday afternoon

SHAMOKIN–Volunteer firefighters were called to a house fire in Shamokin Thursday afternoon. A home was engulfed and crews had to cope with high heat in the 90’s.

There are no reports of any injuries from the scene.

The three alarms started at 12:14pm for a home in the 900 block of North Shamokin Street. Volunteers from numerous companies responded to the scene or in a standby capacity.

Danville’s rehab unit was one of the crews called to the scene, to help volunteers.

Photo of Danville rehab area courtesy Brad Harvey, DFD

The fire is now under control and overhaul and rehab continue.