Valley high schools are back on stage this weekend with presentations of their spring musicals. On stage this weekend is:

Shikellamy High School continuing its production of “The Wiz” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Milton High School has “9 to 5” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Montgomery High School has “Mamma Mia” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.