High Court Favors PA Landowner: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/22/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fire at a refinery complex in Philadelphia is controlled and contained but still burning more than 12 hours after it started. Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy says the blaze at Philadelphia Energy Solutions started in a tank that holds a mix of propane and butane. He says that the blaze is being fed by a main but that it’s not safe for workers to access the valve to shut it off.

He says it’s safer to burn off the fuel rather than fully extinguish the blaze, since the gases would still be flowing into the atmosphere. The city health department says tests show the air is safe. Murphy says five employees had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities have upped the amount of cocaine they say they’ve seized from a ship at the Philadelphia port to more than 35,000 pounds, or 15,876 kilograms. They said Friday it’s the largest cocaine haul in the history of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The customs agency says the investigation has now resulted in the arrest of a total of six crew members. Agents are still inspecting containers aboard the MSC Gayane, which was sailing under a Liberian flag.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation advancing in Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature would eliminate the ballot option for voters to simply select a straight-party ticket in elections, although House Democrats are objecting to it. Bills to eliminate it emerged from committee in both chambers this week. The Senate bill was approved unanimously in committee. But most House Democrats voted against it in a House committee. Democratic campaign strategists say eliminating it could hurt their party’s candidates.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with a Pennsylvania woman in a case that gives citizens another way to pursue claims when they believe states and local governments have harmed their property rights.

The high court ruled Friday in the case of Rose Mary Knick. She tried to bring a lawsuit in federal court after her town passed a law that requires anyone with a cemetery on their land to open it to the public during the day.

Knick argued that in passing the law the state was in essence taking her property without paying her for it.

A federal court threw out Knick’s case, ruling she had to go to state court first. After the Supreme Court’s ruling, Knick will be able to take her case to federal court.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Taped interview with President Donald Trump. This will air on WKOK and WKOK.com.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” —Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Reps. Adam Smith, D-Wash., and Michael McCaul, R-Texas. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Michael Waltz, R-Fla. Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ariz.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont..

PETALUMA (AP) – Things are starting to get ugly in the picturesque California town of Petaluma.

Indeed, the place will go to the dogs when the winner of what’s being billed as the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is announced Friday night. It’s shaping up to be a hideous affair. Nineteen contestants featuring droopy tongues, bowed legs, perpetually confused looks and other strange attributes are going nose-to-nose in the annual competition.

Most were previously abandoned or rescued from kill shelters in the U.S., found abandoned on streets or seized from unscrupulous breeders. First they’ll walk the red carpet and preen for adoring fans at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in the heart of Northern California wine country. The winner then gets $1,500, a trophy the size of a Rottweiler, and a future appearance on the “Today” show.

WASHINGTON (AP) — None of the arrivals hopped out in horse-drawn carriages. But many of the attendees took advantage of valet parking at the Library of Congress for last night’s “mini-ball” thrown in honor of the animated Disney classic, “Cinderella.” Hundreds of people attended the event, which included a screening of the 70-year-old film in the library’s auditorium. Afterward, guests got to see a real-life do-over _ as a costumed Cinderella character made a grand entry, gliding down the library’s main steps.

As she did, she was cheered by an audience of excited children and adults, including some members of Congress. Attendees queued up at photo stations to get images of themselves with the guest of honor herself _ or to mimic trying on replica glass slippers. The event marks the recent addition of “Cinderella” to the National Film Registry.

Among those attending were Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and Disney film historian Mary Walsh, who says the Cinderella story has stood the test of time not just because it’s a classic fairy tale _ but because it also is “a story of perseverance and resiliency.”MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a black bear somehow locked itself inside a Montana home and then nestled onto a closet shelf that wasn’t too hard, wasn’t too soft, but just right for a nap.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Michigan scored in all but one inning against a struggling Texas Tech pitching staff and beat the Red Raiders 15-3 to continue its improbable postseason run. The Wolverines’ next stop is the College World Series finals starting Monday. Jimmy Kerr homered twice and had four hits, Jesse Franklin had three hits and four RBIs and the Wolverines scored double-digit runs for the 20th time this season.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com, and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. You can hear the Phils today at 3:30pm on the radio, while CBS Sportsradio continues at WKOK.com.

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 5 L-A Angels 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Houston 1

Final Boston 7 Toronto 5, 10 Innings

Final Cleveland 7 Detroit 6

Final Chi White Sox 5 Texas 4, 10 Innings

Final Minnesota 8 Kansas City 7

Final Tampa Bay 5 Oakland 3

Final Seattle 10 Baltimore 9

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 5 Chi Cubs 4

Final Pittsburgh 2 San Diego 1

Final Washington 4 Atlanta 3

Final Miami 2 Philadelphia 1

Final Cincinnati 11 Milwaukee 7

Final San Francisco 11 Arizona 5

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Colorado 2

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Connecticut 86 Atlanta 76

Final Indiana 76 Chicago 69

Final Seattle 84 L.A. Sparks 62

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Angels at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Boston 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

Houston at N-Y Yankees 7:15 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Texas 9:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at L-A Dodgers 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona 10:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

N-Y Liberty at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas 10:30 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Los Angeles at FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved