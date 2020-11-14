Here. For Good: Valley couple with two children affected by pandemic

MILTON – This year’s Here. For Good. campaign will be coming to the rescue for a Milton woman who lost her job due to the pandemic.

Tiffany Thorp, 30, says she’s now unemployed because a medical condition prevents her from wearing a mask, “It’s really taken its toll on us. Budget wise, usually we’d rely on my income for the extra for gas, for making ends meet with groceries and everything, and little extra stuff we needed. So my husband’s income just covers the bills.”

Thorp has been married for seven years to her husband, Brock. The couple has two children, Ryan, 10, and Kylie, who just turned eight.

She was told by a friend about Here. For Good. campaign, “It’s been very helpful. Every week we’ve been getting text messages about the red cart and stuff like that. We’ve been able to go over and get bread, but it’s also not stressing us out with the holidays this year.”

Thorp says her kids aren’t picky when it comes to gifts but they do have some favorites, “One thing my daughter loves is unicorns and then she also has the 18-inch dolls and she loves dressing them up. My son; anything to do with sports or Legos or being able to build stuff. That’s all him.” Ryan’s favorite sports team is Penn State.

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $1,190.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.