Here. For Good: Single Mom Says HFG’ is ‘Real Blessing’

By Francis Scarcella

The Daily Item

MONTONDAN — For single mother, Sheila Mercadi, the Here. For Good. fund is the blessing.

Mercadi, 28, of Montandon, said she was thrilled to receive the help as she is not working at the moment and was concerned for the holiday season for her three children,

“This is a huge help,” she said. “I am grateful for everything they are doing for us.”

Mercadi children, ages, eight, 11, and 13, will now get to enjoy the holidays, she said.

“I was concerned I was not going to be able to give them a great Christmas,” she said. “Now with this help, they will be able to enjoy the holidays and I will not have to worry so much.”

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $13,345, thanks to $100 from Michael and Ann Aurand, of Winfield; $400 from Anna Wetzel, of Winfield; $100 from Ronald and Janice Boyer, of New Berlin; $225 from Ellen Gauthier and Steven Miller, of Lewisburg; $100 R. Michael Kaar, of Milton; $50 from Sallie Lindquist, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Lowell Leitzel, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Phyllis Smith, of Sunbury; $104 from Katherine Hannaford; $250 from Kenneth Field; $200 from David and Audrey Deckard; $100 from Thomas Aiello; and $100 from Carson W. Goodling. There were also $225 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.