Here. For Good: Single mom on disability turns to the program

By William Bowman

A single mother on disability, Jennifer Lisiewicz, admits 2020 has been especially difficult for her and her 8-year-old son.

When asked what would make holidays a bit brighter for her son, the Lewisburg mother hesitates to ask for too much; she knows they have come a long way since living in the GateHouse homeless shelter in Montour County two years ago, living in their own place in Lewisburg now.

Lisiewicz said she was steered to the newly branded Here. For Good” Campaign by a caseworker.

“I’ve participated in Toys for Tots in the past, but this is a first,” Lisiewciz said, who also has an adult son. “With my income, getting anything extra has been difficult this year.”

Lisiewicz admits 2020 has been a “scary” year, as she has tip-toed a tight budget, the safety of her son and COVID-19 all at the same time.

“At the beginning, it was pretty scary and I was freaking out a little bit,” she said. “Everything was hard to get, the price of food skyrocketed and we were running out food. It was a bit of a rough spell there.”

For the holiday, she hesitates to ask for too much for her son to put under the Christmas tree. Her needs are pretty simple: She would love a vacuum cleaner.

“He loves LEGOs, those building kits. And he’d really love a remote control toy,” she said. “He also really likes music, but his little toy guitar got broken.”

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $1,465, thanks to $25 from Angelina Stackhouse, of Lewisburg.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.