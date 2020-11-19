Here. For Good: Single mom hoping for winter clothes for her children

By Eric Pehowic

SUNBURY — A city single mother of three young children is hoping the “Here. For Good.” campaign will help keep her family warm this winter.

Angelica Hernandez moved to the Valley from Puerto Rico last year with her children, now ages 5, 3 and 2. A friend recommended she seek holiday season help from the campaign.

She said she isn’t sure exactly how the campaign is going to help her this year, but she hopes it resembles last year’s donation: “Christmas gifts for the children, clothes — winter clothes.”

The “2020 Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $5,471 thanks to $200 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.