Here. For Good: Single father loses job due to COVID-19

SUNBURY – Oscar Rivera Ramos is a single dad who is raising his 5-year-old daughter on his own.

Providing for her became more difficult after he lost his job as a meat cutter in a meat packing plant about six months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oscar, who is 38, said his English is not too good, but he is learning more. He spoke with The Daily Item for this story with the help of a friend, Carmen Hernandez, who interpreted during the interview. She and her sister, Angelica Hernandez, are friends with Oscar, and Angelica is helping him with his daughter.

“He is raising up his daughter all by himself,” Carmen said. “He separated from his wife. She left the little girl with him.”

Carmen said that Oscar, who lives in Milton, is hoping the Salvation Army can help him with Christmas presents for his little girl.

“He just applied for the Christmas presents, but he’s also needing winter clothes for the little girl,” she said.

Carmen said Oscar is hoping the Salvation Army also could help him with that.

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

