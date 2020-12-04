Here. For Good: New mom turns to campaign after ‘hectic’ year

By William Bowman

The Daily Item

WATSONTOWN – A new mom, Jessica Chappell just wants to give her 7-month-old son a nice Christmas. She is hopeful the rebranded Here. For Good. campaign can do just that as she and her boyfriend go through a “hectic” year.

Chappell, who lives in Watsontown with her boyfriend and young son, has been in search of a job for several months. She says she has been unsuccessful so far, but she had a positive interview with a local nursing home.

“It’s been hectic all year, just trying to keep up with the bills and everything,” the 20-year-old mother said. “We are managing it.”

The 2020 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

Chappell said he was steered into the Here. For Good. program by her sister-in-law. Having family around has helped. “My boyfriend’s parents live in Turbotville, so they are able to help,” she said. “It’s nice to them around.”

Chappell said her son is happy and healthy. “He’s a good boy,” she said, hoping to be able to get him some learning toys and books for Christmas.

This year’s goal for Here. For Good. is $115,000. Today’s total is $18,506, thanks to $1,154 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.