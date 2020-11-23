Here. For Good: Mom and seven kids hoping for happy holiday season

By Chelsea Ritter

The Daily Item

SUNBURY — Jennifer Bartholomew is hoping the Here. For Good. campaign can help her give her seven kids a happy holiday.

“They’re good kids, they’re easy to please” Bartholomew, 39, said.

She was reminded to apply for aid this year when her friend reminded her.

“We registered over the phone because we weren’t able to in person due to the pandemic,” she said.

The older kids are asking for clothes, shoes and art supplies while the younger children enjoy building toys and Matchbox cars.

The Here. For Good. campaign, coordinated by the Salvation Army with assistance from The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, can help with both.

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $6,719.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.