Here. For Good: Lewisburg mom of 3 struggling this holiday season

By Francis Scarcella

The Daily Item

LEWISBURG — For Phylicia Martz 2020 has been a tough year.

The 25-year-old Lewisburg resident and mother of three was expecting her fourth child when medical issues came to be and she lost the pregnancy, she said.

“We had to deal with that and the cost of everything associated with it was very high,” she said.

At that point, Martz didn’t have a clue how she would explain to her 5, 4, and 1-year-old children how Christmas may be a bit tough this year, she said.

“The jolly big guy is supposed to bring the gifts,” she said. “I was lost on what we were going to be able to do this year.”

Then Martz decided to reach out to the Here. For. Good. fund.

“They have been great and have saved us,” she said. “Normally we are fine but this year has been just so rough and I am so grateful for the fund. It will mean we will be able to provide a good Christmas for the children. This fund helps out during tough times and came and such a stressful time in our lives.”

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $1,440.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.