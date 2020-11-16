Here. For Good: Foster mom turning to campaign for help

By Eric Scicchitano

MONTANDON – Kylena Tanner has voluntary custody of her friends’ son and she’s relying on the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. program to help meet the boy’s wants and needs this Christmas.

Tanner, 30, lives in Montandon with her husband. She works as a certified nursing assistant and said her’s is their sole income at the moment.

Tanner said she accepted the care of the 4-year-old to help his parents get through a rough patch. They can’t help financially, Tanner said.

“Part of me helping is letting them go through their own stuff,” Tanner said. “This will help make sure he has a good Christmas and good memories with everyone.”

Tanner said she registered for Here. For Good. in the past when it was known as The Needy Family Fund. It benefitted her stepchildren when they were younger.

“You get some really nice toys, toys that any other kid would get from a family with better means,” Tanner said. “It’s a great thing to have around. It really focuses on the kids’ needs, the need for gratification and excitement at Christmas.”

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $1,440.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.