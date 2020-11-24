Here. For Good: Father of 5 with Health Issues Struggling During COVID

By Aron Agerton

NEW COLUMBIA — The global COVID-19 pandemic has only added to the day-to-day struggles of many in the Valley. For Anthony Tafoya, non-COVID related health issues had him in the hospital and out of work before the pandemic struck.

A father of 5 with two living out of state, the New Columbia man, along with his wife Shannan and their other three children, have sought the help of the Here. For Good. campaign in hopes of easing the financial burden.

Luckily the Tofoya’s eldest daughter, who is 21, “helps a lot with the younger kids,” who are 12 and 4, Tafoya said.

Last year, when the Tafoyas were separated, Anthony reached out to the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. Staff there guided connected them to Needy Family Fund, now known as Here. For Good., and he and his son were able to get some much-needed support.

Now back together, the Tafoyas are looking to the campaign again this year as the pandemic has struck a hard blow to their finances. With utility bills mounting as the temperatures go down, “it’s like one step forward and two steps back,” Tafoya said.

The “2020 Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $8,520, thanks to $100 from Cynthia Pfleegor, of Watsontown; $100 from Matthew and Sharon Silberman, of Lewisburg; $500 from Gary Shaffer, of Milton; $125 from Dennis Miller, of Port Trevorton; $156 from Arthur Thomas; $208 from Richard Huff; and $52 from Michael Taylor. There were also $404 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.