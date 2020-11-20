Here. For Good: Beavertown couple with disabled son face declining work hours

By David Hilliard

BEAVERTOWN — Priscilla Werner of Beavertown said she does everything she can to provide wonderful holidays for her two children.

“It’s all about them,” she said. “Just to see them get something they want and to see their smile means everything.”

But as she and her husband face declining work hours in their jobs as caregivers, fulfilling some of those holiday wishes can become quite difficult.

As it has in the past, the “Here. For Good.” campaign can help, providing Christmas gifts and food to make the holidays brighter.

Werner and her husband have two children, a daughter who is 9 years old, and an 11-year-old son, who has a learning disability and uses a wheelchair for a physical issue.

She hopes the holiday fund can help them get Legos for their daughter. “She’s my crafty one,” Werner said, noting that her daughter loves creating things with Legos and doing arts and crafts projects.

The fund also might help them get some video games for their son as well as Pokemon or Star Wars items that would bring him joy this holiday season.

With work schedules cut from the normal 30 hours to just four in recent weeks, it’s difficult to cover the bills, much less buy for holiday gifts and food, she said.

The Here. For Good. campaign, coordinated by the Salvation Army with assistance from The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, can help with both.

The 2020 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $6,069, thanks to $100 from H. Ronald and Sara Jane Snyder; $50 from Linda Mowery, of Danville; $140 from Jack and Cheryl Stiber, of Allentown; and $208 from Dennis Lyons. There were also $100 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.