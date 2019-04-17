Phils Whoop Mets: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/17/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A group of legislative Democrats say shootings by police show a need to change Pennsylvania’s rules for when officers can use deadly force and to reform oversight and training. Members of the Legislative Black Caucus outlined an agenda Tuesday that includes having special prosecutors investigate police shootings.

Several lawmakers spoke of concerns about the fatal shooting in East Pittsburgh last year of unarmed teen Antwon Rose II by an officer who was acquitted. A lawyer for Rose’s family has attributed the verdict to Pennsylvania’s law on the use of force by police, which he believes is unconstitutional. A House Republican spokesman says they’re willing to discuss how to hold accountable people who abuse power, but not at the expense of unfairly burdening police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A 20-member state environmental rulemaking board is approving the next step for a petition seeking to fight climate change by imposing a cap-and-trade program to make Pennsylvania carbon neutral by 2052. The board’s vote Tuesday had support from Gov. Tom Wolf. The Democrat, however, isn’t taking a position on the petition itself. The vote allows Wolf’s Department of Environmental Protection to study the proposal and decide whether to recommend it for a rulemaking process, which requires more approvals.

The Clean Air Council, which submitted the petition, calls it a landmark step. The petition seeks to require polluters to buy permits for each ton of carbon they release. Democratic Sen. John Yudichak voted for it, but says the Legislature should be the body making environmental policy of such breadth.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court will resolve whether a business relationship between two major health care providers will expire as scheduled at the end of June. The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the petition by Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who wants to delay the June 30 end of a consent decree involving UPMC and Highmark Health. A Commonwealth Court judge has ruled he lacked authority to extend the scheduled dissolution of the companies’ relationship.

The Supreme Court will hear oral argument in the matter when it meets in Harrisburg in mid-May.

The companies in 2014 signed a five-year consent decree that kept in-network rates for Highmark customers in the Pittsburgh area and Erie. The end of that agreement may make patients with Highmark insurance unable to get in-network treatment through UPMC’s network.

JIM THORPE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials are closing one of the most scenic and popular hiking trails in the state because of longstanding concerns about its safety. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is closing the main Glen Onoko Falls trail in Jim Thorpe as of May 1. That’s according to state Rep. Doyle Heffley, who represents the area.

Glen Onoko has been the scene of dozens of serious accidents over the years, and several deaths. First responders have long expressed concern about the safety of the rocky, slippery trail, which has sustained significant erosion. Heffley said Tuesday that his office has gotten numerous calls from hikers opposed to the closure. A message has been left with a Game Commission spokesman.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders took heat from some Democrats for holding a town hall on Fox News Channel but there’s one result hard to argue with: it was the most-watched candidate event in the election campaign so far. An estimated 2.55 million people saw Sanders’ town hall Monday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Nielsen company said. Not only did that beat the 1.35 million people who saw Sanders on CNN on Feb. 25, the Fox telecast aired before prime time when traditionally the largest audience gathers.

Sen. Kamala Harris’ CNN town hall in January was seen by 1.95 million viewers, the previous high for a 2020 presidential contender. The Vermont senator also apparently had one prominent viewer in Washington. President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that it was “so weird to watch Crazy Bernie” on Fox News. He said Bret Baier, who co-anchored the event with Martha MacCallum, and the audience was “so smiley and nice.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — How do you have a goat roast — without a goat? That’s a question some at Harvard University will have to figure out — now that a residency hall is ending its tradition of skinning and barbecuing a goat in the courtyard. The Harvard Crimson student paper reports faculty deans at Dunster House announced last week that the annual goat roast is ending. An email cites health concerns as a reason — and says some students were uncomfortable with the idea of skinning and cooking a goat. The annual event began in the 1980s as a spinoff of a primitive survival course taught at the school.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Elton John biopic “Rocketman” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month. “Rocketman” will screen May 16 at the French Riviera festival, two weeks before it’s to be released in the United States. Paramount Pictures on Tuesday confirmed the premiere, which Variety first reported. The film stars Taron Egerton as the British singer and pianist.

It’s directed by Dexter Fletcher, who stepped in to helm the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” after Bryan Singer was fired. “Rocketman” is more of a musical-biopic hybrid. John is himself a producer on the movie. The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25. Its full slate is to be announced Thursday. As previously announced, Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy “The Dead Don’t Die” will open the festival.

Thai oil rig workers rescue dog swimming 135 miles offshore

BANGKOK (AP) — A dog found swimming more than 135 miles from shore by workers on an oil rig crew in the Gulf of Thailand has been returned safely to land. A worker on the rig belonging to Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Vitisak Payalaw, said on his Facebook page that they saw the dog swimming toward the platform last Friday. He said they were lucky to spot it because if there had been waves it probably would not have been visible.

The dog made it to the platform, clinging to the support structure below deck without barking or whimpering, Vitisak wrote. The crew managed to lower a rope and secure it around the dog’s neck and haul it up. Vitisak said they speculated the dog might have fallen off a fishing trawler, and dubbed it Boon Rod, or Survivor. The dog was delivered by boat to the southern port of Songkhla on Monday and was declared in good shape after being taken to the animal protection group Watchdog Thailand. Vitisak said if the dog was unclaimed, he would like to take it to his home in northeast Thailand.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Kingery and J.T. Realmuto each had three hits and five RBIs, helping the Philadelphia Phillies cruise to a 14-3 victory over the New York Mets. Kingery and Maikel Franco hit three-run homers and Realmuto had a pair of two-run doubles in a 10-run first inning.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Islanders’ turnaround season is heading to the second round of the playoffs. Jordan Eberle scored for the fourth straight game, Robin Lehner stopped 32 shots and the Islanders finished off Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins with a clinical 3-1 win in Game 4 to pull off a stunning sweep. Josh Bailey set up Brock Nelson’s go-ahead goal late in the first period and added an empty-net score with 38 seconds remaining as New York moved on with relative ease.

DETROIT (AP) — Starling Marte hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Jung Ho Kang also went deep for Pittsburgh, which blew a 3-0 lead but recovered to win when Marte hit a two-out drive off Shane Greene. Nick Kingham got his first career save.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Baseball’s 2026 All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday at Independence Hall with a cast of All-Stars past and present behind him. This will be the first All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, which opened in 2004.

