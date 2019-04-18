Heavy rain coming to Valley this weekend

SUNBURY – Coming off overnight severe weather earlier this week, more stormy weather is heading for the Valley this weekend, in the form of heavy rain. AccuWeather says periods of rain and a thunderstorm are expected to arrive Friday from late-morning on.

Rain could be heavy enough to cause flooding across the area. Anywhere from an inch of rain or more could fall. While flooding may occur in low-lying and power drainage areas, the Susquehanna River may not reach potential flood stages.

According to the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center, the river at Sunbury is only listed at just over 15 feet. Action stage is 20 feet. The river level at Danville is currently listed at just under 12 feet, where the action stage is listed at 15 feet. The river level at Lewisburg is listed at about 9.5 feet, with the action stage listed at 14 feet. The river level at Milton is currently listed 10 feet below the action flood stage.