Heavy damage, pets dead after house fire in Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP – One Coal Township home was heavily damaged, some pets died, and multiple neighboring homes were affected after a fire Thursday evening in Coal Township. According to the Northumberland County Fire wire, the two-alarm blaze was first reported around 7:15 p.m. The fire started at a home at 1331 West Water Street.

Reports on the fire wire say firefighters encountered heavy flames upon arrival. Multiple reports indicate no one was home at the time, but pets were inside and didn’t make it out in time. Northumberland County Communications tells us the fire spread into adjacent homes. No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported.

County communications tells us volunteers we’re finished at the scene until after midnight. Coal Township, Shamokin, Upper Augusta, Mount Carmel, Mount Carmel Township, Kulpmont, Elysburg, and Ralpho Township responded, plus Area EMS and Elysburg EMS.