Heat doesn’t deter today’s annual Selinsgrove Hops, Vines and Wines

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove’s annual Hops, Vines and Wines’ brewfest is this weekend. Saturday 2-6pm, it is a fundraiser for Selinsgrove Projects Inc. Tickets are $50. Jeff Reed, co-founder and co-chair, tells us that the brewfest has become a big event, “It’s become more of a social event, graduates from Selinsgrove high school, as well as Susquehanna University, use it as a way of getting together, sort of having a mini-reunion in some respects. You’ll see people greeting each other; it’s become very friendly and sociable.”

Carol Handlin, co-founder and co-chair, says that the fundraiser idea came to her to start Selinsgrove Brewfest in 2008 as a fundraiser for Selinsgrove Projects Incorporated for Downtown Revitalization, “That’s how I got involved in coming up with the brewfest because we needed to raise funds, and my husband and I did go to other brew festivals on the east coast and said, ‘we should be able to something like this in Selinsgrove.’”

The money that is raised from Selinsgrove Brewfest goes back into the town and the community with grants for businesses in the community and many other ways, “We also use the money toward the restoration of our 100-year-old clock downtown that was just recently returned. We also maintain The Commons; we do all the streetscape, all the plants along the street”

Included in the ticket price is a sample glass, water, sampling of all vendors including food. There will be live music from the Ann Kerstetter Band as well. More info at Selinsgrove.net.