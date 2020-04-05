Health Sec. signs order providing building safety measures to combat COVID-19

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health is providing direction for cleaning and maintaining buildings for life-sustaining businesses authorized to keep physical locations open. In a release, Governor Tom Wolf announced Dr. Rachel Levine has signed an order owners of buildings of at least 50,000 square feet should abide by.

This includes but not limitied to warehouse, manufacturing, commericial offices, airports, grocery stores, universities, colleges, government, hotels, and residential buildings with at least 50 units.

The order outlines new protocols in addition to pre-existing cleaning protocols. Those include cleaning high-touch areas routinely in accordance with CDC guidelines. Buildings should also ensure the facility has a sufficient number of employees to perform cleaning protocols, and has enough security employees to contro access and enfocce social distancing.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday