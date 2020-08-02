Headlines: State Supreme Court dismisses foreclosures/evictions moratorium challenge

UNDATED (AP) – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to the governor’s statewide moratorium on foreclosures and evictions. Friday’s decision leaves in place an order that shields renters from losing their homes for failing to pay rent during the pandemic. Housing advocates expressed relief while landlords said they are frustrated and disappointed. The moratorium is set to expire on Aug. 31. Meanwhile, the Health Department said 970 more people have tested positive for the virus, with 13 new deaths.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia school district has approved plans to offer online-only instruction for students at least through the first marking period that ends in mid-November. The city school board voted 7-1 on Thursday night to approve the proposal. The district had initially planned to return students to class two days a week, but school officials switched gears this week after that proposal drew fears and criticism from parents, teachers and administrators. The new plan will switch to a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning after Nov. 17, as long as the city’s Department of Health confirms it’s safe to do so.

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say seven people were arrested and about 150 people were asked to leave a western Pennsylvania amusement park after a number of fights broke out. West Mifflin police said Friday that the group at Kennywood was filled with “a bunch of juveniles” and that the park called the police to assist in dispersing them. Kennywood officials said they reached out to law enforcement at about 6:30 p.m. for assistance “due to the disruptive behavior of some park visitors.” Kennywood opened for the season July 10 after instituting temperature checks and a mask requirement for guests.

SLATINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man being sought in shots fired outside an eastern Pennsylvania cigar store following a dispute over wearing a mask in the establishment was later shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire that also wounded a police officer. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin told The (Allentown) Morning Call that police were trying to serve a warrant Saturday morning on 35-year-old Adam Zaborowski in Slatington, but he fled and later opened fire. He was wounded but is expected to survive, and a Slatington officer had a minor injury. Zaborwski faces attempted murder and other charges in both incidents. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man who was convicted of threatening President Donald Trump and a district attorney has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Authorities charged 28-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo with threatening to “put a bullet” in Trump and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli and threatening “lethal force” against police. He led police on a three-month manhunt through several states before his September 2018 capture in Ohio. U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Christy on Thursday.