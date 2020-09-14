Headlines: Big Ten presidents still deciding; Lancaster man’s death causes protests

UNDATED – The Big Ten presidents were presented a comprehensive plan to conduct a fall football season, but a final decision is still to come. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the full Council of Presidents and Chancellors heard from all the subcommittees of the conference’s Return to Competition Task Force over two and half hours. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making its return to competition plans public. The person said the meeting broke up without the presidents and chancellors voting and with no set plans for them to reconvene.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Police in Lancaster have deployed tear gas on a crowd of people protesting early Monday after an officer shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Hundreds of people protested outside the police station in Lancaster following the shooting death of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz. Police say Munoz charged at an officer with a knife before the officer opened fire, killing him. The department has released body camera video of the shooting. News outlets report the officer is on administrative leave. Police say tear gas was used because protesters threw several items at officers and failed to disperse after they were given several warnings to leave.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters will soon issue their verdict on the legislature’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nov. 3 election will either extend the gains Democrats made two years ago or further tighten Republicans’ longstanding grip on both chambers. Among the 203 House districts there are 129 races that pit a Democrat and Republican against each other. In the Senate, where 25 of 50 seats are up this cycle, 19 are contested by the major parties. The House currently has a 110-93 Republican majority, while the Senate majority consists of 28 Republicans and an independent who caucuses with them. There are 21 Democratic senators.

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. (AP) — State environmental authorities have ordered Sunoco to reroute a portion of its Marine East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline in southeastern Pennsylvania following last month’s spill of more than 8,000 gallons of drilling fluid into a wetland area. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection halted drilling stopped after the Aug. 10 spill into wetlands and a tributary of Marsh Creek Lake in Chester County. About 33 acres of the 535-acre lake, located in a state park, were placed off limits to boating and fishing during cleanup. Lisa Coleman, a spokeswoman for Energy Transfer, which owns Sunoco, said the company would work closely with the department.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Peeps holiday treats are going on hiatus — another consequence of the coronavirus. PennLive.com reports that Just Born Quality Confections says it won’t be producing the popular sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter. Production was suspended in the spring as the COVID-19 virus spread across the state. Limited production resumed in mid-May with protocols in place to protect employees. Just Born says it is expecting “overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season.” The other seasonal confections are expected to return to store shelves by Halloween 2021.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has canceled plans to attend a Montana fundraiser for the Trump campaign following revelations that the event’s hosts have expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory. The Trump campaign tells The Associated Press that Pence’s schedule has changed, but the campaign isn’t giving a reason why the fundraiser plans were cancelled or whether it will be held at a later time. The AP reported on Wednesday that fundraiser hosts Cayrn and Michael Borland in Bozeman, Montana, had shared QAnon memes and retweeted posts from QAnon accounts. The baseless conspiracy theory alleges that President Donald Trump is battling an entrenched bureaucracy and sex trafficking ring run by pedophiles.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (AP) — After 13 years, a South Florida city has overturned a ban on “saggy pants” — bottoms that reveal the wearer’s underwear. The Opa-locka City Commission voted Wednesday on a 4-1 vote to repeal both the original 2007 legislation and a 2013 ordinance that said women, not just men, could receive civil citations for wearing pants that exposed their undergarments. Some commissioners said they felt the ordinance disproportionately affected young, African-American men. Around the city, which is northeast of Miami, signs still warn folks of the ordinance. They showing an image of two young men wearing pants below their waists and featuring the words: “No ifs, ands or butts … It’s the city law!”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The grandson of President Warren Harding and a lover has asked a court for permission to dig up the Republican’s remains. James Blaesing asked a court in May for the 29th president’s disinterment as a way “to establish with scientific certainty” that they are related. Harding’s legal heirs oppose the move. They say they have already accepted DNA evidence that Blaesing’s mother, Elizabeth Ann Blaesing, was the daughter of Harding and Nan Britton. The dispute looms as benefactors prepare to mark the centennial of Harding’s 1920 election with site upgrades and a new presidential center in Harding’s hometown of Marion, Ohio.

BOSTON (AP) — A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000. RR Auction of Boston says the items were sold during an auction that ended Saturday. The roughly 2-inch (5 centimeter) long lock of hair was removed during Lincoln’s postmortem examination after he was fatally shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., by John Wilkes Booth. It was presented to Dr. Lyman Beecher Todd, a Kentucky postmaster and a cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln, the 16th president’s widow. No information about the buyer was released.

HOLLYWOOD (CBS)– Twitter was in a frenzy this weekend after “Captain America” star Chris Evans accidentally posted a picture of his man parts. The actor was playing a game of “Heads Up” (no pun intended!) on Instagram Saturday and uploaded a video featuring a bunch of personal photos, including one of his staff standing at full attention. Evans immediately deleted the clip, but it was too late for the jokes and memes about his apparently impressive manhood. One poster called it “the newest member of the Avengers.”

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

INTERLEAGUE

Final Kansas City 11 Pittsburgh 0

Final L.A. Angels 5 Colorado 3

Final Toronto 7 N.Y. Mets 3

Final Seattle 7 Arizona 3

Final L.A. Dodgers 8 Houston 1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N.Y. Yankees 3 Baltimore 1

Final Boston 6 Tampa Bay 3

Final Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 2

Final Texas 6 Oakland 3

Final Minnesota 7 Cleveland 5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 2 Philadelphia 1

Final Atlanta 8 Washington 4

Final Chicago Cubs 12 Milwaukee 0

Final Cincinnati 10 St. Louis 5

Final Miami 8 Philadelphia 1

Final San Diego 6 San Francisco 0

Final San Diego 3 San Francisco 1

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Denver 111 L.A. Clippers 98

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Tampa Bay 4 N-Y Islanders 1

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Green Bay 43 Minnesota 34

Final Jacksonville 27 Indianapolis 20

Final Las Vegas 34 Carolina 30

Final Buffalo 27 N-Y Jets 17

Final Seattle 38 Atlanta 25

Final Washington 27 Philadelphia 17

Final New England 21 Miami 11

Final Baltimore 38 Cleveland 6

Final Chicago 27 Detroit 23

Final L.A. Chargers 16 Cincinnati 13

Final Arizona 24 San Francisco 20

Final New Orleans 34 Tampa Bay 23

Final L.A. Rams 20 Dallas 17

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Dallas 82 New York 79

Final Las Vegas 86 Seattle 84

Final Washington 85 Atlanta 78

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Chicago at D.C. United 1 p.m. (Canceled)

LA Galaxy at Seattle 6:30 p.m. (Canceled)

Minnesota at Vancouver 9 p.m. (Canceled)

Final Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0 Sporting Kansas City 1 Minnesota 0

Final Montreal 4, Vancouver 2 Montreal 4 Vancouver 2

Final Los Angeles FC 4, Portland 2 Los Angeles FC 4 Portland 2

Final LA Galaxy 0, San Jose 0, tie LA Galaxy 0 San Jose 0

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta at Baltimore 7:35 p.m.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Seattle 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Miami 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee 8:40 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Diego 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Dallas at Vegas 8 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at N-Y Giants 7:10 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver 10:20 p.m.