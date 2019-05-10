Hate-crime bills introduced: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/10/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania are introducing a package of hate-crimes bills that are inspired by a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 worshippers. Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa said Thursday the October attack at the Tree of Life synagogue showed that Pennsylvania law has shortcomings on hate crimes and ethnic intimidation. Authorities say the man accused of the Tree of Life shootings, Robert Bowers, had expressed hatred of Jews. Among other things, the bills would require municipal police officers to be trained to investigate crimes of ethnic intimidation, commission a hate group database and provide the attorney general’s office with jurisdiction to investigate crimes involving ethnic intimidation. Last month, the city of Pittsburgh approved firearms restrictions that gun rights advocates are challenging in court.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A senior Republican in the state senate said Thursday the state should sell the lieutenant governor’s residence at Fort Indiantown Gap, saying it would save money and the proceeds could help fund housing for military veterans. President Joe Scarnati asked for co-sponsors for legislation he is drafting to unload the three-story, 2,400-square-foot (223-square-meter) State House, as it’s called, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Harrisburg. Built in the 1940s, the property includes a couple houses, a five-car garage and a swimming pool. Scarnati’s co-sponsorship memo said the property had been designated for the lieutenant governor in 1971. Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said in November he would not be living there and now rents an apartment a few blocks from the Capitol. Fetterman said Thursday there are plans to let underprivileged children swim in the pool this summer and that the National Guard, which is based at Fort Indiantown Gap, has expressed an interest in acquiring the property. The house is located on base land.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s State Board of Education is giving its support to proposals by Gov. Tom Wolf to require students start schooling by age 6 and continue until they’re at least 18. The board voted unanimously Wednesday for the Democratic governor’s proposals that he unveiled in February. The Republican-controlled Legislature still must approve the proposals for them to take effect. The Wolf administration says lowering the mandatory start age from 8 to 6 would affect about 3,300 children. Officials say only one other state allows parents to keep children out of school until age 8, a policy Pennsylvania adopted in the late 19th century. Pennsylvania’s minimum age to drop out of school is currently 17. The administration says nearly 14,000 students drop out without graduating every year in Pennsylvania.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A fisherman in south central Pennsylvania is celebrating the one that didn’t get away: a 50-pound flathead catfish that broke state records. Jeff Bonawitz, of East Lampeter Township, tells LNP news site he was angling in the Susquehanna River in York County last month when he felt a bite that led to an over 25-minute struggle to reel the fish in. His friend says he couldn’t believe his eyes as the fish bent the rod straight down. Brian Bruce says “when it finally came up to the top, we thought it might be a mermaid.” The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says the catfish tipped the scales at 50 pounds, 7 ounces. The previous record was set in 2006 when a 48-pound, 6-ounce flathead catfish was caught in Blue Marsh Spillway in Berks County. After the weigh-in, Bonawitz released the live fish back into the Susquehanna.

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — A 91-year-old World War II veteran in western PA has finally received his high school diploma, eight decades after leaving school to support his family. Pete Sabedra walked across the stage at Derry Area Middle School, about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday to accept his degree at a special awards ceremony. Alongside Sabedra was his grandson, Kace, who will graduate from the district’s high school on May 31. The Tribune Review reports Pete Sabedra was attending eighth grade at the former Derry Township High School in 1940 when his father died and he had to leave school to start work. He worked for the railroad until enlisting in the military when the U.S. entered the war. Sabedra earned his GED and says “it’s something” to finally have the diploma. His grandson says “it means a lot, considering we’re graduating at the same time almost.”

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. demand for coal to generate electricity will keep sliding in coming months, federal officials said Thursday, despite efforts by the Trump administration to shore up the struggling industry.

Renewable energy sources including wind, solar and hydropower are expected to fill much of the gap left by coal’s decline, according to the Energy Information Administration. It’s particularly true for Western states, where renewables will provide almost a quarter of the power to households and businesses during the peak summer season, the agency said in its projections. Natural gas is expected to remain the fuel of choice for power generation with an expected 40% share of U.S. markets this summer. Under President Donald Trump, officials have sought to ease coal plant regulations and mining restrictions. But after production briefly bumped up in the year after Trump took office, almost all coal mining states are now experiencing production declines. Wyoming, Kentucky and Texas have seen the biggest drops so far this year. Among the top 10 coal states, only Montana has seen a slight increase in the volume of coal mined in 2019.

ANN, Mo. (AP) — You know that feeling you get when you just need to spend some time with your buds? Apparently dogs also get that same feeling _ or at least one did in Missouri. Meet Hugo. He ran away from home last week in north St. Louis County _ and headed straight to his dog day care center, more than a mile away. KTVI reports Hugo is often boarded at the Happy Tails Pet Hotel and Playland. And surveillance video shows Hugo high-tailing it to the front door of the facility and nosing up to another dog once he got in. The trip was not without danger; Hugo had to cross a busy road to get to the doggy care center.

SEATTLE (AP) — Zoo officials in Seattle have stepped up their game _ to help a newborn giraffe get in step. The baby giraffe was born earlier this month at the Woodland Park Zoo. But zookeepers noticed the new arrival’s rear feet weren’t aligned properly. After doing research and consulting with colleagues at other zoos, they decided to create a set of therapeutic shoes to treat the abnormality. Zoo workers fashioned a pair of two-piece shoes made of high-density polyethylene and plywood to help stabilize the baby giraffe’s legs. It’s expected the calf will need to be in the devices for several months before it is known whether the appliances succeeded in making the baby giraffe’s gait straight.

BOSTON (AP) — A performing arts group has found the child who was literally wowed by a recent classical music concert. The Handel & Haydn Society had just finished a rendition of Mozart’s “Masonic Funeral” at Boston’s Symphony Hall on Sunday when a youngster blurted out: “WOW!”

The group was so charmed that they launched a search for the “Wow Child” with the help of audio of the moment captured by WCRB-FM. The child is 9-year-old Ronan Mattin, of New Hampshire, WGBH-FM reported Thursday. He attended the concert with his grandfather Stephen. Stephen Mattin said Ronan is on the autism spectrum and expresses himself differently from how other people do. He said his grandson is a huge music fan. Handel & Haydn President David Snead said he is setting up a Skype meeting with Ronan and Harry Christophers, the society’s artistic director who was conducting the night of the performance. The society will invite Ronan and his family back to the venue in October, when the 2019-2020 season opens, for another Mozart performance conducted by Christophers.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler lived up to his Jimmy Buckets nickname to help Philadelphia force a seventh game against Toronto in the Eastern Conference semifinals, hitting them in bunches and scoring 25 points in the 76ers’ 112-101 victory over the Raptors. Game 7 is Sunday night in Toronto.

LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs and Dexter Fowler had three RBIs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 17-4 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt reached base four times and had three hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals, who managed just one run in their previous 21 innings but bounced back with 16 hits and recorded a season high in runs. The 17-run output is the most for the Cardinals since an 18-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on July 20, 2018. Gregory Polanco homered for Pittsburgh.

UNDATED (AP) — Penn State lacrosse coach Jeff Tambroni has his Nittany Lions in rarefied air on the eve of the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions are the unanimous No. 1 team and the top seed, but it’s uncharted territory ahead. They have never won a tournament game and their conference, the Big Ten, was formed only four years ago. First-round play begins this weekend: Penn State will host surprising UMBC on Sunday.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Big East Conference has reached a multi-year agreement with CBS Sports to televise its men’s college basketball games through the 2024-25 season. Games will be shown on CBS and on the CBS Sports Network. Members of the conference are Villanova, Providence, St. John’s, Georgetown, Seton Hall, Creighton, Marquette, DePaul, Butler and Xavier.

