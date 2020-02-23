Harrisburg Roman Catholic Diocese struggling to pay bills AP PA Headlines 2/23/20 sports and more

AP PA Headlines 2/23/20
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is starting the process of figuring out how the Harrisburg Roman Catholic Diocese will remain functioning and able to pay its bills while its 2-day-old bankruptcy filing inches ahead. The judge heard from lawyers for the diocese and the bankruptcy trustee about the church’s intertwined financial operations, including the widespread use of its federal employer identification number by schools, parishes and other entities. An attorney for the diocese says it’s located 79 bank accounts for such diverse uses as a high school cafeteria and a basketball boosters’ club. The exact balances in those accounts haven’t yet been established.
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Political leaders and environmentalists in Ohio who say the state hasn’t taken enough action to save Lake Erie from its toxic algae blooms think new regulations are needed. Ohio’s Environmental Protection Agency announced last week that it will impose specific limits on sources of the phosphorus that feed the algae. But the state says it has no intention to add tougher regulations on the runoff behind the outbreaks. Environmental organizations have cautiously applauded the state’s decision to set new pollution limits. But some doubt that the lake will get better without tougher and enforceable rules.
Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports event
15 Valley wrestlers qualified yesterday for next week’s Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament in Altoona including 11 Selinsgrove Seals and 4 Shikellamy Braves.
Boys Varsity Basketball
Northumberland Christian 68, North Penn-Liberty 62
Girls Varsity Basketball
Northumberland Christian 64, Northeast Bradford 50
Northumberland Christian 32, Meadowbrook Christian 22
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Sacramento
|112
|L.A. Clippers
|103
|Final
|Brooklyn
|115
|Charlotte
|86
|Final
|Atlanta
|111
|Dallas
|107
|Final
|Phoenix
|112
|Chicago
|104
|Final
|Miami
|124
|Cleveland
|105
|Final
|Milwaukee
|119
|Philadelphia
|98
|Final
|Houston
|120
|Utah
|110
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Final
|Buffalo
|5
|Pittsburgh
|2
|Final
|Philadelphia
|4
|Winnipeg
|2
|Final
|New Jersey
|3
|Washington
|2
|Final
|N-Y Rangers
|3
|San Jose
|2
|Final
|Montreal
|3
|Ottawa
|0
|Final
|Carolina
|6
|Toronto
|3
|Final
|Arizona
|7
|Tampa Bay
|3
|Final SO
|Nashville
|4
|Columbus
|3
|Final
|Vancouver
|9
|Boston
|3
|Final
|Vegas
|5
|Florida
|3
|Final SO
|Colorado
|2
|Los Angeles
|1
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Final
|(3)Kansas
|64
|(1)Baylor
|61
|Final
|(23)BYU
|91
|(2)Gonzaga
|78
|Final
|UNLV
|66
|(4)San Diego St.
|63
|Final
|(5)Dayton
|80
|Duquesne
|70
|Final
|(6)Duke
|88
|Virginia Tech
|64
|Final
|(8)Florida St.
|67
|NC State
|61
|Final
|(10)Kentucky
|65
|Florida
|59
|Final
|(11)Louisville
|72
|North Carolina
|55
|Final
|(12)Villanova
|64
|Xavier
|55
|Final
|(13)Auburn
|73
|Tennessee
|66
|Final OT
|(14)Oregon
|73
|(24)Arizona
|72
|Final OT
|TCU
|67
|(17)West Virginia
|60
|Final
|UCLA
|70
|(18)Colorado
|63
|Final
|Providence
|84
|(19)Marquette
|72
|Final
|Memphis
|60
|(22)Houston
|59
___
TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Boston
|at
|L.A. Lakers
|3:30 p.m.
|Indiana
|at
|Toronto
|6 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Denver
|6 p.m.
|San Antonio
|at
|Oklahoma City
|7 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Chicago
|7 p.m.
|New Orleans
|at
|Golden State
|8:30 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Portland
|9 p.m.
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Washington
|12 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Dallas
|3 p.m.
|Winnipeg
|at
|Buffalo
|3 p.m.
|San Jose
|at
|N-Y Islanders
|5 p.m.
|Calgary
|at
|Detroit
|7 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Minnesota
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton
|at
|Los Angeles
|10 p.m.
|Vegas
|at
|Anaheim
|10 p.m.
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|(7)Maryland
|at
|(25)Ohio St.
|4 p.m.
|(9)Penn St.
|at
|Indiana
|12 p.m.
|(21)Butler
|at
|(15)Creighton
|4 p.m.
|St. John’s
|at
|(16)Seton Hall
|2 p.m.
