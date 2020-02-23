Harrisburg Roman Catholic Diocese struggling to pay bills AP PA Headlines 2/23/20 sports and more

AP PA Headlines 2/23/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is starting the process of figuring out how the Harrisburg Roman Catholic Diocese will remain functioning and able to pay its bills while its 2-day-old bankruptcy filing inches ahead. The judge heard from lawyers for the diocese and the bankruptcy trustee about the church’s intertwined financial operations, including the widespread use of its federal employer identification number by schools, parishes and other entities. An attorney for the diocese says it’s located 79 bank accounts for such diverse uses as a high school cafeteria and a basketball boosters’ club. The exact balances in those accounts haven’t yet been established.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Political leaders and environmentalists in Ohio who say the state hasn’t taken enough action to save Lake Erie from its toxic algae blooms think new regulations are needed. Ohio’s Environmental Protection Agency announced last week that it will impose specific limits on sources of the phosphorus that feed the algae. But the state says it has no intention to add tougher regulations on the runoff behind the outbreaks. Environmental organizations have cautiously applauded the state’s decision to set new pollution limits. But some doubt that the lake will get better without tougher and enforceable rules.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports event

15 Valley wrestlers qualified yesterday for next week’s Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament in Altoona including 11 Selinsgrove Seals and 4 Shikellamy Braves.

Boys Varsity Basketball

Northumberland Christian 68, North Penn-Liberty 62

Girls Varsity Basketball

Northumberland Christian 64, Northeast Bradford 50

Northumberland Christian 32, Meadowbrook Christian 22

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Sacramento 112 L.A. Clippers 103 Final Brooklyn 115 Charlotte 86 Final Atlanta 111 Dallas 107 Final Phoenix 112 Chicago 104 Final Miami 124 Cleveland 105 Final Milwaukee 119 Philadelphia 98 Final Houston 120 Utah 110

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Buffalo 5 Pittsburgh 2 Final Philadelphia 4 Winnipeg 2 Final New Jersey 3 Washington 2 Final N-Y Rangers 3 San Jose 2 Final Montreal 3 Ottawa 0 Final Carolina 6 Toronto 3 Final Arizona 7 Tampa Bay 3 Final SO Nashville 4 Columbus 3 Final Vancouver 9 Boston 3 Final Vegas 5 Florida 3 Final SO Colorado 2 Los Angeles 1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3)Kansas 64 (1)Baylor 61 Final (23)BYU 91 (2)Gonzaga 78 Final UNLV 66 (4)San Diego St. 63 Final (5)Dayton 80 Duquesne 70 Final (6)Duke 88 Virginia Tech 64 Final (8)Florida St. 67 NC State 61 Final (10)Kentucky 65 Florida 59 Final (11)Louisville 72 North Carolina 55 Final (12)Villanova 64 Xavier 55 Final (13)Auburn 73 Tennessee 66 Final OT (14)Oregon 73 (24)Arizona 72 Final OT TCU 67 (17)West Virginia 60 Final UCLA 70 (18)Colorado 63 Final Providence 84 (19)Marquette 72 Final Memphis 60 (22)Houston 59

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Boston at L.A. Lakers 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Toronto 6 p.m. Minnesota at Denver 6 p.m. San Antonio at Oklahoma City 7 p.m. Washington at Chicago 7 p.m. New Orleans at Golden State 8:30 p.m. Detroit at Portland 9 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Washington 12 p.m. Chicago at Dallas 3 p.m. Winnipeg at Buffalo 3 p.m. San Jose at N-Y Islanders 5 p.m. Calgary at Detroit 7 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles 10 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim 10 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(7)Maryland at (25)Ohio St. 4 p.m. (9)Penn St. at Indiana 12 p.m. (21)Butler at (15)Creighton 4 p.m. St. John’s at (16)Seton Hall 2 p.m.

